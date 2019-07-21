Texas to Maine gripped by 'dangerous heat wave' this weekend

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images People cool off this weekend in a New York City fountain.

Americans from Texas to Maine sweated out a steamy weekend as what the National Weather Service described as "a dangerous heat wave" gripped a significant portion of the nation's midsection and east coast.

"It's brutal," Jeffrey Glickman said as he paused during a run in Washington, D.C.

The 37-year-old got out early to try to escape the worst of the heat but still cut his route short on an already 90-degree morning.

"You just have to power through it the best you can," he said.

Many people in areas facing excessive heat this weekend have no air conditioning, and many cities — like Las Cruces — opened shelters for people to cool off.

Officials in the southern New Mexico community said the cooling stations at community centers and other city buildings such as the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library would be open until 8 p.m. every night.

With record- or near-record-high temperatures, the weather can become especially dangerous for people who don't get a chance to cool down, experts say. The risks are greater for young children, the elderly and the sick.

