StormTRACK Weather: Generally dry with plenty of sunshine

StormTRACK Weather Tuesday 9.11.18

EL PASO, Texas - High pressure will limit the risk of thunderstorms to the higher terrain again on Tuesday. A drying and warming trend will continue through the remainder of the week, with thunderstorms possibly returning by the weekend.

El Paso: Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Las Cruces: Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Download the ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather and Traffic App.