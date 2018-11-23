Weather

StormTRACK Weather: Windy overnight, clouds decrease Friday

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 07:58 AM MST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 06:07 PM MST

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather: Thanksgiving PM

We'll continue to see overcast skies through much of the night with winds starting to pick up around 10 o'clock.

Peak gusts will top off at 35 mph out of the west in Northeast and East El Paso between 10 pm and 4 am. Wind gusts in west El Paso and LC will be in the 25-30 mph range.

Tomorrow, winds will decrease through the day. We'll also see more sunshine, but with a few clouds from time to time.

Temps will hit the mid and upper 60s for highs tomorrow with similar highs for Saturday (if not a couple degrees warmer). Our next cold front comes through Sunday morning, which will drop our temps about 10 degrees. 

Copyright 2018 KVIA. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


