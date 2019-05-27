StormTrack Weather: Winds calm down tonight. Calm winds and cooler temperatures for Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas - Winds will gradually calm down overnight into Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday behind a Pacific cold front with continued dry weather. Winds will also be lighter the rest of the week.
We will see a warming trend Wednesday with temperatures returning the near normal by Friday.
Our next chance at precipitation looks to be Friday into the weekend.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
