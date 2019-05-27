Weather

StormTrack Weather: Winds calm down tonight. Calm winds and cooler temperatures for Tuesday

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:54 PM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:54 PM MDT

EL PASO, Texas - Winds will gradually calm down overnight into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday behind a Pacific cold front with continued dry weather. Winds will also be lighter the rest of the week.

We will see a warming trend Wednesday with temperatures returning the near normal by Friday.

Our next chance at precipitation looks to be Friday into the weekend.

EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST: 


