StormTRACK Weather: Weak cold front come through Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas - We'll continue to see mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of hit or miss showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid and upper 60s.
Tomorrow we'll have a 30% chance showers and storms thorough the day as a cold front will move through in the morning, which could spark some morning showers.
Otherwise, temperatures will top off in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon with isolated storms. Mid 80s continue through Saturday, but by Sunday temperatures will rise back up into the low 90s.
