StormTRACK Weather: Warmer and drier weather ahead
EL PASO, Texas - A ridge of high pressure develops over the region by Wednesday which will allow fairly quiet weather conditions. Expect highs near or just above 90 for your this week with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be fairly light Monday afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon around the area mountains.
