StormTRACK Weather: Warm with a continued chance for rain
EL PASO, Texas - Moist unstable air will continue to move in this afternoon. As a result, thunderstorms will impact much of the region.
A few storms may produce heavy rainfalls with possible flash flooding.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s the region will remain under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
