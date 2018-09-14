StormTRACK Weather: Warm, mostly sunny conditions through the weekend
Most of the lowland locations will remain dry and mostly sunny through Saturday and Sunday. The afternoon temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees above normal, in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances will return to the area later next week as upper-level high shifts and allows monsoon moisture to move into the area.
