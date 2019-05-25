StormTrack Weather: Warm Memorial Day weekend. Winds pick up Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas - West to southwest winds will bring seasonably warm dry weather across southern New Mexico and west Texas this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
A weak cold front will produce windy conditions Sunday and Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
