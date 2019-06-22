StormTrack Weather: Warm, breezy Saturday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas - A weak cool front will begin pushing through the area tonight and Sunday. Ahead of this front winds will once again be breezy this afternoon.
Temperatures will cool a bit, near normal today, and then a few degrees below normal Sunday.
By Tuesday a slight chance of thunderstorms will exist over Otero and Hudspeth Counties.
The chance of thunderstorms then spreads west over mostof the remainder of the Borderland by Thursday and Friday.
