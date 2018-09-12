StormTrack Weather: Warm and sunny the rest of the week

StormTrack Weather: Wednesday PM

EL PASO, Texas - Warm days with plenty of sunshine look to be the trend for the remainder of this week and into the first part of next week as an upper high remains parked over New Mexico up to the Great Plains.

A few daytime thunderstorms are possible for the mountain areas the few days, otherwise little to no chance of rain exists across the Borderland.

Temperatures will continue about 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

EL PASO FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

LAS CRUCES FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind around 6 mph.