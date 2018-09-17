StormTRACK Weather: Warm and sunny Monday, rain chances increase for the week ahead

StormTRACK Weather Monday 91718

EL PASO, Texas - High pressure will bring us one more day of mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. Beginning Tuesday rain chances will be going up, increasing Wednesday and Thursday. There will be potential for heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler with the increased rain and thicker clouds. At this time drier conditions are expected for the first day of fall, Saturday and Sunday.