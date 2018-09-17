StormTRACK Weather: Warm and sunny Monday, rain chances increase for the week ahead
EL PASO, Texas - High pressure will bring us one more day of mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. Beginning Tuesday rain chances will be going up, increasing Wednesday and Thursday. There will be potential for heavy rainfall and widespread flooding. Temperatures will also be noticeably cooler with the increased rain and thicker clouds. At this time drier conditions are expected for the first day of fall, Saturday and Sunday.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock/perkmeup
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images