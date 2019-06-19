StormTrack Weather: Temps continue to heat up this week
EL PASO, Texas -
Dry conditions, seasonably warm high temperatures, and mostly clear skies will be the weather story for the coming days. Breezy westerly winds will continue each afternoon as well. The strongest winds will hit Friday and Saturday with gusts around 35 mph. Next chance for rain arrives early next week.
