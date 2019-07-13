StormTrack Weather: Triple digit temperatures expected throughout the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Hot and dry weather will remain in the forecast throughout the weekend. Afternoon highs for Saturday will reach 100.
Chances for thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will increase slightly early next weekbefore a more typical monsoon pattern attempts to become established late in the week, bringing a general uptick in thunderstorm activity and cooler temperatures.
