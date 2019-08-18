stormTRACK WEATHER: Temperatures stay hot with mostly cloudy skies
EL PASO, Texas - Another triple-digit day to end the weekend before we start seeing temperatures slowly cool off next week.
We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies for El Paso with Las Cruces seeing a little more sunshine.
Winds will stay calm with dry conditions for the next few days.
Rain chances will start increasing for the middle of the week with the temperatures cooling off into the low to mid 90s.
