StormTrack Weather: Temperatures heat up the next several days
EL PASO, Texas - Slight chances for storms continue this evening continue.
Drier air will move in the next couple of days. Heat will be the next big deal as lowland temperatures climb to the upper 90s with a few triple digit readings possible Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, moisture pours back into the region as a back door cold front and east winds bring a return of moist and unstable air.
East areas may see some storms late Sunday. Gusty east winds are possible with the front for Sunday night and Monday.
Monday shows the best chance for showers and storms across the region, with drier conditions back in place by next Tuesday.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
