StormTrack Weather, Sunny & mild weekend, Cold front drops temps. Tuesday to upper 40s
Cold front arrives late Monday
EL PASO, Texas - Warm temperatures and dry weather is in store for Saurday, Sunday and most of Monday.
Late day Monday, and more so Monday night, the next backdoor cold front will push in with gusty east winds. This will cool the region significantly for Tuesday. The system bring the cool air is pretty dry, so precipitation chances for Tuesday, as the system passesare quite sparse. The cooler weather is brief with a significant rebound in temperatures Wednesday through the rest of next week under dry conditions.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
