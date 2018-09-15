StormTrack Weather: Sunny and warm conditions expected this weekend
EL PASO, Texas - High pressure over the Borderland will persist through Monday, giving us mostly clear skies and warm temperatures.
The weather begins to turn Tuesday as the ridge aloft shifts to the east. This will allow southerly flow aloft to develop and bring in moisture.
For Tuesday through Thursday, thunderstorms will return to the area, with some heavy rainfall possible.
