StormTRACK Weather: Storms remain west temperatures heat up
EL PASO, Texas - Drier air will begin moving into the region on Tuesday through Friday. The region will see lower chances for rain with temperatures creeping back above average.
For next weekend we will continue to see just a slight chance for thunderstorms with high temperatures continuing to run a little above average.
