StormTRACK Weather: Spot shower possible overnight, mainly dry

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Sunday PM

EL PASO, Texas - A minute amount of moisture will try to make its way south to El Paso tonight, but most locations will stay dry tonight. Expect only a 10% chance of a brief shower after 9 PM.

Morning lows on Monday will bottom out around 69, expect a high of 93 tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm is possible after 4 PM, but chances are less than 10%.

Fairly quiet weather continues for the rest of the week with low to mid 90s for highs and plenty of sunshine. As Sheryl Crow would say, go soak up the sun!