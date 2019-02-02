StormTRACK Weather: Some showers early tonight, mild and dry Saturday

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Friday PM

The Borderland saw some light showers today and they should start to taper off by 6 PM and completely clear out by 8. Clouds decrease through the night with temperatures dropping back to the low 40s.

Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday we'll see a storm system pass to our north which will gve us a slight chance for showers and winds will pick up with gusts occasionally over 30 mph.

It looks like we could see some decent rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday, right now I'm going with rain chances around 40%.