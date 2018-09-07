StormTRACK Weather: Showers dwindle tonight, drier weekend ahead

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Friday PM

EL PASO, Texas - Showers will taper off this evening with overnight rain chances at only 10%. We'll see drier weather with more sunshine for Saturday. We'll start the day off around the mid 60s and top off in the mid 80s for Saturday.

A couple of isolated storms are possible Saturday, but we'll be mainly dry for the weekend. 90s return for Sunday and the rest of next week with plenty of sunshine.