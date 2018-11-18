StormTrack Weather: Slightly cooler Sunday
EL PASO, Texas - A weak cold front comes through tonight which will help drop our highs fro Sunday back to the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 30s as well.
The front will be a bit stronger in Culberson and Hudspeth Counties, 50s for highs in Sierra Blanca and Van Horn are expected.
Fairly quiet weather continues into the week with highs generally in the mid 60s. Otherwise, a slight chance of showers comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
