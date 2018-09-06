StormTRACK Weather: Scattered storms tonight and into Friday
EL PASO, Texas - Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening hours, but not all locations will get rain. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for overnight lows.
Tomorrow will be a similar day with highs in the low 80s and hit or miss showers and storms. Saturday looks a bit drier, but Sunday will be the driest day of the weekend with highs returning to 90.
