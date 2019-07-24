StormTRACK Weather: Rain moves out ushers in drier air, warmer temperatures return
EL PASO, Texas - Drier air will move in Wednesday and Thursday, therefore, rain chances will be limited. Temperatures will gradually warm up to the lower 90's with partly to mostly sunny skies. The rain chances will increase Friday through the weekend with a 10 to 20% chance for showers.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds
News Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
News NASA via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Turner via CNN
News John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images
News Harry How/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrity Phil Cole/ALLSPORT
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
Sports David Cannon/Getty Images
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images