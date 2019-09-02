stormTRACK WEATHER: Quiet week ahead for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas - Temperatures will be steady for the next few days in the low to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine.

Expect partly cloudy skies for the end of the day Sunday with temperatures cooling off into the 70s.

Labor day looks great to be outside as long as you have the sunscreen. Sunny skies will take over as temperatures warm up into the 90s. Winds won't be much of an issue, only blowing around 10 miles per hour.

Don/t expect much change for the week as an area of high pressure takes over and keeps things clear all week. Next rain chances won't roll in until next weekend.