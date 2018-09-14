StormTRACK Weather: Plenty of Sunshine this weekend
Fair weather continues into the weekend, overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s tonight. Tomorrow we'll see another day in the mid 90s with sunny skies.
Low to mid 90s continue into Wednesday of next week. A weak cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring some slightly cooler air with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
