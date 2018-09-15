StormTRACK Weather: Plenty of sunshine this weekend, moisture increases Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas - Fairly dry weather continues this evening with mostly clear skies. Sunday morning lows should drop down to the mid and upper 60s.
Highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler than today, expect upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a few clouds in El Paso, but cloud cover will increase as you head east. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place in Hudspeth and Culberson counties with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm.
Monday afternoon and evening we will finally see a slight chance of a pop up storm in El Paso, although chance will still only be 10%. Rain chances gradually increase to 30% by Wednesday afternoon.
