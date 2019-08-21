StormTRACK Weather: Partly cloudy skies, chance for storms continues
EL PASO, Texas - The chance of scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorm will increase Wednesday and Thursday. Today's high temperatures will again push the triple-digit mark. High temperatures will drop a few degrees for the end of the week into the weekend but then rise well above the average for the first of next week.
