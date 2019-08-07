StormTRACK Weather: Partly cloudy, hot, rain chances continue

StormTRACK Weather Wednesday 8.7.19

EL PASO, Texas - An upper ridge will shift over the next few days and allow moisture to move into the Borderland. This afternoon and Thursday will be the best rain chances for the area mountains and west portions of our viewing area. Over the next few days, thunderstorm development from outflow boundaries can't be ruled out. Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend, temperatures will hover right around the 100 degrees this afternoon for El Paso and lower elevations. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s this weekend.