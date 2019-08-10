StormTrack Weather: Overnight showers make for a humid and cooler start to the day

StormTrack Weather: Saturday AM

EL PASO, Texas - Overnight storms across the area are making for a humidity and slightly cooler start to the morning.

Moist unstable air will flow into southern New Mexico and west Texas this weekend resulting showers and thunderstorms across much of the region today and Sunday.

A few storms may produce heavy rains and flooding especially for areas west of the Rio Grande.

Westerly winds will produce seasonably hot drier conditions with a decrease in thunderstorms coverage after Sunday.