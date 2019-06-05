StormTRACK Weather: One more day of thunderstorms, drier through the weekend

StormTRACK Weather 6.5.19

EL PASO, Texas - It looks like we will see one more day for thunderstorms, as an upper low moves across New Mexico. This system will allow scattered thunderstorms mainly over the area mountains.

Drier air will move in Thursday so you're in the clear if you need a carwash. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon but will run well above normal for the rest of the week.

A cool front will move in late Sunday and bring rain chances back into the ABC-7 day forecast.