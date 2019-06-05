StormTRACK Weather: One more day of thunderstorms, drier through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - It looks like we will see one more day for thunderstorms, as an upper low moves across New Mexico. This system will allow scattered thunderstorms mainly over the area mountains.
Drier air will move in Thursday so you're in the clear if you need a carwash. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday afternoon but will run well above normal for the rest of the week.
A cool front will move in late Sunday and bring rain chances back into the ABC-7 day forecast.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
News J. Meric/Getty Images
US & World Scott Olson/Getty Images
US & World Getty Images
News Leon Neal/Getty Images
Sports Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Economy iStock/Fred-D
News Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News George De Sota/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Family FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
US & World Copyright 2019 CNN
News John F. Kennedy Library Foundation
News U.S. Marshals via Wikimedia Commons
Health Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Travel iStock / Bosca78
US & World Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
News Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Entertainment Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF