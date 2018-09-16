Weather

StormTrack Weather: More sun and warm weather Sunday into Monday.

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:10 AM MDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 11:15 AM MDT

StormTrack Weather: Sunday AM

EL PASO, Texas - High pressure aloft will spend one more day over the Borderland,before sliding off to the east; to be replaced by moist southerly flow beginning later Monday and Tuesday. This means more sun and warm weather today and Monday.

Beginning on Tuesday, and especially Wednesday and Thursday, moisture streaming in will fuel scattered thunderstorms. Some heavy rainfall is possible, creating local flooding. Clouds will thin some on Friday into the weekend, but there will still be a slight chance of thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE for sand bag pickup locations across El Paso.

EL PASO FORECAST:

LAS CRUCES FORECAST:

EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:

