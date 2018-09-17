StormTrack Weather: Moisture gradually increases this week
EL PASO, Texas - Expect dry weather to continue tonight with mainly clear skies. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day in the low 90s. However, there is a 10% chance of a pop up shower or storm in El Paso and points east.
Tuesday afternoon we'll see a 20% chance of an isolated storm. However, many locations will not see a drop of rain between Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday we'll see a big surge in moisture and by Wednesday night rain chances will peak. Much of the area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Weather Joe Raedle/Getty Images
News Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Weather Mark Wilson/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Entertainment Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York.
Economy Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Weather Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Entertainment Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Entertainment Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
News Dolby Laboratories
US & World iStock/DoctorKan
Education Madcoverboy at English Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
News Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health iStock/deansanderson
Entertainment Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
News NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images
Education iStock/kroach