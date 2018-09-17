StormTrack Weather: Moisture gradually increases this week

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Sunday PM

EL PASO, Texas - Expect dry weather to continue tonight with mainly clear skies. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day in the low 90s. However, there is a 10% chance of a pop up shower or storm in El Paso and points east.

Tuesday afternoon we'll see a 20% chance of an isolated storm. However, many locations will not see a drop of rain between Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday we'll see a big surge in moisture and by Wednesday night rain chances will peak. Much of the area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms.