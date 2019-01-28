StormTRACK Weather: Mild and sunny Monday, cold front moves in tonight

StormTRACK Weather 1. 28. 19

EL PASO, Texas - A mild day in store for the borderland with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will push in from the east sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph will be on the increase Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will be possible on the western slopes of the Franklin Mountains between 9 PM to 4 AM. There is no rain expected with this system. The winds will decrease early Tuesday but highs will be about 10 degrees cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures will return Wednesday.