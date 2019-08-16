StormTRACK Weather: Heat hangs out for the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Drier air will push into the borderland with light west Friday night.. High temperatures will run about 5 to 10 degrees above normal with many folks around 100. Moisture will slowlywork its way into the region early next week with a few thunderstorms here and there.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews