StormTRACK Weather: Isolated storm chances continue Friday
EL PASO, Texas - Showers and rain hit parts of the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. Some locations picked up anywhere from .24" to 1" of rain in the El Paso area — primarily on the west side of town and in the Northeast. There were heavier pockets of rain just north of Las Cruces as well.
Another round of showers and isolated storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s as high pressure aloft remains parked over the region. Temperatures remain a few degrees cooler than the Thursday high of 100 degrees. Expect triple-digit temperatures for the weekend into early next week.
A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible for some locations, winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph.
