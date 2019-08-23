StormTRACK Weather: Isolated showers continue, triple digits return

StormTRACK Weather 8.23.19

EL PASO, Texas - Moisture will remain in the area today, leading to another round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Much drier conditions are expected Saturday through Tuesday, along with rising temperatures. Highs will run above 100 degrees in many areas this weekend, even hotter on Monday. A weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees on Tuesday, followed by a return of showers and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday.