StormTRACK Weather: Isolated showers continue, triple digits return
EL PASO, Texas - Moisture will remain in the area today, leading to another round of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Much drier conditions are expected Saturday through Tuesday, along with rising temperatures. Highs will run above 100 degrees in many areas this weekend, even hotter on Monday. A weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees on Tuesday, followed by a return of showers and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday.
Recommended Stories
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News iStock/DegasMM
News KPRC via CNN
News Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News iStock/Dixi_
News Ethan Miller/Getty Images
US & World iStock/biglike
News Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
Education CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment iStock/JordiDelgado
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
US & World CNN Video
Family iStock / 4774344sean