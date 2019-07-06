StormTrack Weather: Isolated shower & T-storm chances increase this weekend
EL PASO, Texas - An increase in moisture is expected throughout this weekend. Afternoon highs for Saturday will reach the upper 90s.
Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase Saturday after 5 p.m. Some spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue tovernight.
Another round of thunderstorms is expected Sunday with afternoon highs dropping down to the upper 80s.
Much drier conditions will push into the area Monday, followed by a hot and dry spell Tuesday through Thursday.
