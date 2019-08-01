StormTrack Weather: Hot with a chance for isolated storms
EL PASO, Texas - High pressure and monsoon moisture will keep the borderland hot with isolated thunderstorm chances this afternoon and evening. Moisture moves in Saturday and Sunday and brings increased rain chances and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees through the rest of the week, with the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.
