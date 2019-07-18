StormTRACK Weather: Hot, humid. Increased rain threat through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Temperatures will cool down over the next several days and storm chances increase slightly. Temperatures are expected to range between the mid and upper 90s. Rain chances will continue to be around 20% to 30% for Thursday and Friday.
