StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry weekend ahead
EL PASO, Texas - Hot and dry conditions are expected throughout the weekend.
Saturday's highs will reach triple digit temperatures with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the afternoon.
Triple digit temperatures will continue through the start on the work week with the return of moisture Monday.
Storm chances remain in the forecast Monday throughout the remainder of the week.
