StormTRACK Weather: Heat begins to build back in, chance for a storms returns
EL PASO, Texas - Drier air is moving into the region and this will limit thunderstorm chances Wednesday afternoon. The area mountains will see the best chance for rain and areas west of El Paso, Las Cruces, and T or C.
Temperatures will be hot with highs running above average. It does look like moisture moves back into the region late Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain will likely stick around for the start of the week.
Triple-digit temperatures will be the story for the lowland areas for the remainder of the week.
