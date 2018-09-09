StormTrack Weather: Fair weather continues for the foreseeable future

ABC7 StormTRACK Weather Saturday PM

EL PASO, Texas - A rather uneventful weather pattern will set up across the entire southwest over the next several days. After seeing 80s today, expect 90s to return for the next week.

Overnight lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect highs near or just above 90 for your Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be fairly light and variable through tomorrow.

High temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 90s for the work week with mostly sunny skies. Dry weather looks to continue in the long term forecast and it seems as though the North American Monsoon may have taken it's last breath of 2018.