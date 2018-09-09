StormTrack Weather: Fair weather continues for the foreseeable future
EL PASO, Texas - A rather uneventful weather pattern will set up across the entire southwest over the next several days. After seeing 80s today, expect 90s to return for the next week.
Overnight lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect highs near or just above 90 for your Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be fairly light and variable through tomorrow.
High temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 90s for the work week with mostly sunny skies. Dry weather looks to continue in the long term forecast and it seems as though the North American Monsoon may have taken it's last breath of 2018.
Most Popular Stories
Slideshows
News USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons
Entertainment 2018 Getty Images
Economy Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
News Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons
Politics Drew Angerer/Getty Images
News Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT
Sports Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Health iStock / DrGrounds
News White House photo by Paul Morse
Sports Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
News Mike Coppola/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Economy iStock/monkeybusinessimages
News Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images