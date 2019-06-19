StormTrack Weather: More Sun & Heat
EL PASO, Texas - Dry conditions, seasonably warm temperatures, and mostly clear skies will be the story for the next couple of days.
Breezy westerly winds will continue for Thursday, with windy conditions expected Friday and Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves into the area. Gusts around 35 mph out of the W/SW. Dry air hangs around for Sunday and early next week.
