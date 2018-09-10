StormTrack Weather: Dry and warm conditions will continue this week

StormTrack Weather: Monday Evening

EL PASO, Texas - Scattered thunderstorms will continue to affect parts of the Gila Region and Sacramento Mountains this afternoon, with a few storms likely to drift southward into the lowlands of Southwestern New Mexico, and areas east of El Paso this evening. Most areas, however, will remain dry.

High pressure aloft will limit the risk of thunderstorms to the higher terrain again on Tuesday.

A drying and warming trend will continue through the remainder of the week, with thunderstorms possibly returning by the weekend.

EL PASO FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

LAS CRUCES FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East southeast wind around 5 mph.