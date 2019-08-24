StormTrack Weather: Dry and hot conditions return this weekend
Triple digit heat returns Sunday
EL PASO, Texas - Drier conditions will return to the forecast today across most of the area. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s Saturday afternoon with partly sunny skies.
Dry conditions are expected are expected to continue Sunday and Monday, as high temperatures climb well above normal, and highs above 100 return to most of the lowlands.
A backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and increasing moisture by mid-week, with spotty thunderstorms returning.
