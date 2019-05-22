StormTRACK Weather: Cooler Thursday, Hotter weekend
EL PASO, Texas - Expect some gusty winds through about 9 tonight, then winds will gradually calm down a through the night. Lows will fall to the low to mid 60s for El Paso tonight, but mid 50s are expected in southern NM.
Tomorrow will not be quite as windy with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures warm up into the 90s or Memorial Day weekend. Winds will also pick up for Sunday and Monday.
