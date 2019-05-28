StormTRACK Weather: Cooler, calm and sunny Tuesday, rain chances return
West winds will not be as strong today and temperatures will be cooler behind a Pacific cold front. Winds will be lighter for the next few days with gusts around 20 to 25 mph. Those of you that are in need of a car wash Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best days for a wash. Keep in mind that our next chance at rain looks to be Friday into the weekend.
