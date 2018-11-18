StormTrack Weather: Cooler temperatures expected Sunday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas - Cooler temperatures today across the Borderland as a somewhat weak cold front moves in to drop temperatures about 7-10 degrees below yesterday`s above normal highs.
CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS FORECAST:
We stay cooler Monday as another push of cool air moves in from the north tonight. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday a disturbance will track across and add some clouds with slight chances of light rain to areas east of the Rio Grande.
Looking out to Thanksgiving day,the region looks to be dry, with high clouds, mild temperatures and breezy west winds.
EL PASO 7-DAY FORECAST:
